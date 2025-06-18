CCTV cameras capture the moment goons broke into Gatecom Computer Shop in Nairobi CBD during protests and stole laptops (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A group of goons posing as protesters was captured on CCTV breaking into Gatecom Computer Shop, a popular electronics outlet in Nairobi’s Central Business District, and making away with dozens of laptops in a brazen daylight robbery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during protests against Albert Ojwang’s murder and police brutality.

In the footage now circulating widely online, the rowdy youths are seen smashing the shop’s glass door, rushing inside, and looting laptops, computer accessories, and other valuables within minutes.

The shop’s owner said he had just stocked up, only to lose millions worth of electronics in a matter of minutes.

Watch the footage.

CCTV cameras capture the moment goons broke into Gatecom Computer Shop in Nairobi CBD during protests and stole laptops pic.twitter.com/oULFmtFjPO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025

