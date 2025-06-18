





Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing how Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja armed hired goons under the watchful protection of police officers on Tuesday, when hundreds of youths turned up on the streets to protest against the murder of Albert Ojwang.

In the video, the goons are seen being briefed and handed crude weapons, including batons and metal rods.

Uniformed police officers can be spotted nearby, not only failing to intervene but seemingly offering protection to the goons as they prepared to head towards Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The goons were mobilized to disrupt peaceful protests against the murder of Albert Ojwang and police brutality.

They patrolled the streets of Nairobi CBD and chased after the protesters while looting business premises.

Watch the video of the goons being armed.

EXPOSED!! VIDEO emerges showing how Governor SAKAJA assembled goons and armed them under police protection pic.twitter.com/mUzuvK9VgY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST