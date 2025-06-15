OCS TALAAM’s side chick, MERCY, speaks out - Confirms they were together at an entertainment joint near Wilson Airport on the day ALBERT OJWANG was booked at Central Police Station







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - In a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the suspicious death of Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station, the alleged side chick of OCS Samson Talaam, a woman identified as Mercy, has come forward with damning revelations.

Speaking to blogger Aoko Otieno, Mercy confirmed that she was indeed with OCS Talaam on the night of Ojwang’s booking.

They were reportedly having fun at Kabunde Pub near Wilson Airport, far from Central Police Station where the tragic events were unfolding.

Mercy claimed that while at the joint, Talaam received a call from a person identified as Sigei, informing him that they had taken a suspect to the station.

Talaam’s phone was on speaker and she heard the conversation.

Talaam informed Sigei that he had handed over duties to his deputy.

However, Mercy was hesitant to divulge more information on what she knows about Albert’s murder but believes OCS Talaam is being framed.

Below are screenshots of conversations between blogger Aoko Otieno and Talaam’s side chick.

