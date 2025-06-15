OCS TALAAM was with his side chick MERCY at an entertainment joint on the day ALBERT OJWANG was booked at Central Police Station badly beaten and injured - DETAILS EMERGE







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged in the mysterious death of Albert Ojwang, who died under controversial circumstances after being held at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

According to sources, OCS Samson Talaam, who was recently arrested in Eldoret in connection with the case, was not at the station during the time Ojwang was being booked.

Instead, he was with his side chick, a woman identified only as Mercy, at Kabunde Pub near Wilson Airport.

While at the entertainment spot, Talaam received a call from an officer identified as Sigei at around 9:30 PM, informing him that a suspect had been taken to Central Police Station.

Talaam told Sigei that he had handed over duties to his deputy.

At around 3AM, Talaam’s deputy made a distress call to him and informed him that things were not looking good at the station.

He dropped his side chick at her home and rushed to the station.

Talaam has distanced himself from the murder and vowed to clear his name through the legal channels, claiming he is being framed for a crime he never took part in.

According to Talaam, his deputy was in charge, having handed over all duties and left the station.