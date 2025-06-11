VIDEO! Meet the young wife and son left behind by slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG - LANGAT’s ‘boys’ will never find peace



Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Slain blogger Albert Ojwang has left behind a young grieving wife and son, following his brutal murder at the hands of rogue police officers sent by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat to arrest him over a defamatory post.

Popular comedian turned activist Eric Omondi shared a video consoling Albert’s family after hosting them in Nairobi.

In the emotional video, Ojwang’s widow appears visibly distraught, while their young son sits quietly, seemingly too young to grasp the magnitude of the loss.

The video has moved many Kenyans online, with thousands expressing condolences and demanding swift justice for the slain blogger.

