VIDEO! Meet the young wife and son left behind by slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG - LANGAT’s ‘boys’ will never find peace







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Slain blogger Albert Ojwang has left behind a young grieving wife and son, following his brutal murder at the hands of rogue police officers sent by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat to arrest him over a defamatory post.

Popular comedian turned activist Eric Omondi shared a video consoling Albert’s family after hosting them in Nairobi.

In the emotional video, Ojwang’s widow appears visibly distraught, while their young son sits quietly, seemingly too young to grasp the magnitude of the loss.

The video has moved many Kenyans online, with thousands expressing condolences and demanding swift justice for the slain blogger.

Hey guys we are working on a Paybill we will have it up shortly…In the meanwhile I had the mother and wife Travel to Nairobi, they are here with Please keep sending to the Mother on 0710512344 EUCABETH OJWANG) Or the Wife on the 0713149706 -NEVNINE ONYANGO-GOD BLESS pic.twitter.com/6W5uzBjcir — ERIC OMONDI (@ericomondi_) June 11, 2025

