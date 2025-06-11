Tragedy at RUTO’s official residence: A well-trained GSU officer dies while trying to save a 2-year-old boy who drowned in an abandoned quarry at State House (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A tragic incident unfolded at State House, Nairobi, after a highly trained GSU (General Service Unit) officer lost his life while attempting to rescue a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into an abandoned quarry filled with water within the compound and drowned.

Reports indicate that the boy had wandered near the unsecured quarry when he accidentally slipped and fell into the deep water.

The GSU officer, whose identity has not yet been officially released, rushed to the scene in a heroic attempt to save the child.

Unfortunately, he drowned and died during the rescue operation.

The child he was trying to rescue also tragically lost his life.





A video shared on X by a local journalist shows the scene where the tragic incident happened.

State House is yet to issue a statement on the incident that occurred on Sunday.

