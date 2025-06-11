“Professional Thief” - A woman carrying a baby captured on CCTV stealing a brand new phone on display at a shop (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A woman carrying a baby was captured on CCTV footage stealing a brand-new smartphone from a shop, in what many online are calling the work of a “professional thief.”
The incident, which occurred at an electronics store in an
undisclosed location, shows the woman calmly walking into the shop with a baby
strapped to her back.
Posing as a potential customer, she engages the attendant in
casual conversation while looking at the phones on display.
In the footage, she cleverly waits for the right moment,
when the attendant is distracted, before swiftly picking up a phone on display
and walking away.
The attendant realized the phone was missing after the woman
left and reviewed the CCTV footage.
Watch the video.
“Professional Thief” - A woman carrying a baby captured on CCTV stealing a brand new phone on display at a shop pic.twitter.com/um1TnH16WW— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments