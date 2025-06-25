Video emerges showing how Kenyan MPs left Parliament in hurry as Gen Z protests intensified in CBD







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing Members of Parliament hurriedly leaving Parliament Buildings on Wednesday afternoon, June 25th, as Gen Z protests intensified in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The footage shared online captures lawmakers’ vehicles swiftly exiting the parliamentary parking lot near Uhuru Highway amid fears that protesting youth could breach security.

The exodus followed the adjournment of the National Assembly’s morning session due to a lack of quorum.

Ugenya MP, David Ochieng, who was chairing the session in Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s absence, called off proceedings after several motion movers failed to appear.

Earlier in the day, a heavy police presence had been deployed around Parliament, with armed officers, anti-riot vehicles, water cannons, and metal barricades securing key entry points.

Despite this, by mid-afternoon, crowds of protesters continued streaming into the city, especially along Moi Avenue and Kenyatta Avenue.

The protests, initially peaceful, were held to commemorate demonstrators killed during last year’s anti-finance bill protests, some of whom were shot outside Parliament.

MPs vacating Parliament Buildingspic.twitter.com/fvpTd80Hdl — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 25, 2025