The moment a terrified Police Officer was captured on camera hiding in a stall during Gen Z protests along Moi Avenue (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - A police officer was captured on video hiding inside a stall along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s CBD during the Gen Z protests.

The video, widely shared online, shows the officer seeking refuge among a group of security guards manning nearby stalls after facing a hostile crowd of protesters.

The guards opened one stall, allowed the officer in, and quickly shut it behind him.

Reports indicate the officer was part of an anti-riot team deployed to disperse protesters but was overwhelmed by the sheer number of demonstrators.

The protests were to commemorate young people killed during last year’s anti-finance bill demonstrations, which left over 60 dead.

Watch the video below.

Anti-riot police officer forced to hide in Nairobi CBD stall after being overpowered by protesters! pic.twitter.com/AFjUrp1ltf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

