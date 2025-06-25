The moment a terrified Police Officer was captured on camera hiding in a stall during Gen Z protests along Moi Avenue (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - A police officer was captured on video hiding inside a stall along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s CBD during the Gen Z protests.
The video, widely shared online, shows the officer seeking
refuge among a group of security guards manning nearby stalls after facing a
hostile crowd of protesters.
The guards opened one stall, allowed the officer in, and
quickly shut it behind him.
Reports indicate the officer was part of an anti-riot team
deployed to disperse protesters but was overwhelmed by the sheer number of
demonstrators.
The protests were to commemorate young people killed during
last year’s anti-finance bill demonstrations, which left over 60 dead.
Watch the video below.
Anti-riot police officer forced to hide in Nairobi CBD stall after being overpowered by protesters! pic.twitter.com/AFjUrp1ltf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025
