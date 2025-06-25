The moment anti-riot police officers were overpowered by protesters along Thika Road and forced to flee as stones flew in the air (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - Anti-riot police officers were dramatically overpowered by angry protesters in Juja along Thika Road and forced to flee under a hail of stones during the anti-government protests.

In the video, the officers are seen attempting to disperse the protesters, but the situation quickly escalates as stones start flying in all directions, prompting the police to retreat in panic.

The officers ran for their lives, abandoning their position as protesters surged forward, chanting slogans and pelting them with stones.

The motorists were forced to keep off the busy highway as it turned into a war zone.

Watch the video.

The moment anti-riot police officers were overpowered by protesters along Thika Road and forced to flee as stones flew in the air pic.twitter.com/FTBdoWu6UL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2025

