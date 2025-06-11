U.S Embassy issues demands to RUTO’s Government over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - The United States Embassy in Kenya has voiced concern over the death of 31-year-old influencer and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Embassy became the first foreign mission to publicly comment on the incident, backing widespread calls for a transparent and independent investigation.

It urged the Kenyan Government to ensure the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is fully supported in its efforts.

“The Embassy of the United States of America extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of Albert Ojwang during this time of mourning,” the statement read.

“Noting concerns around the circumstances of Ojwang’s death, the Embassy supports calls from government, parliamentarians, and Kenyan citizens for accountability through a transparent investigation.”

It continued: “The Embassy urges the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct its ongoing investigation swiftly and thoroughly. We also call on the Kenyan government to ensure IPOA has the access and support needed to perform its duties.”

Earlier, President William Ruto strongly condemned the police conduct in the case, describing Ojwang’s death as “tragic and unacceptable.”

Ojwang, a teacher and digital activist, was arrested on June 7th in Homa Bay and transported to Central Police Station in Nairobi where he died while in custody.

While police initially claimed he sustained fatal self-inflicted injuries, a postmortem revealed he was tortured and strangled.