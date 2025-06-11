U.S Embassy issues demands to RUTO’s Government over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - The United States Embassy in Kenya has voiced concern over the death of 31-year-old influencer and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Embassy became the
first foreign mission to publicly comment on the incident, backing widespread
calls for a transparent and independent investigation.
It urged the Kenyan Government to ensure the Independent
Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is fully supported in its efforts.
“The Embassy of the United States of America extends our
condolences to the family and loved ones of Albert Ojwang during this time of
mourning,” the statement read.
“Noting concerns around the circumstances of Ojwang’s death,
the Embassy supports calls from government, parliamentarians, and Kenyan
citizens for accountability through a transparent investigation.”
It continued: “The Embassy urges the Independent Policing
Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct its ongoing investigation swiftly and
thoroughly. We also call on the Kenyan government to ensure IPOA has the access
and support needed to perform its duties.”
Earlier, President William Ruto strongly condemned the
police conduct in the case, describing Ojwang’s death as “tragic and
unacceptable.”
Ojwang, a teacher and digital activist, was arrested on June
7th in Homa Bay and transported to Central Police Station in Nairobi
where he died while in custody.
While police initially claimed he sustained fatal
self-inflicted injuries, a postmortem revealed he was tortured and strangled.
0 Comments