Furious KHALWALE calls for CS MURKOMEN’s resignation over ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody - ‘You are not fit for the docket’





Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen came under intense pressure in the Senate on Wednesday, June 11th, as lawmakers demanded accountability over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station.

While appearing before the Senate, Murkomen told lawmakers that he had no constitutional authority to identify those responsible for Ojwang’s death, stating that only investigative agencies hold that mandate.

“Unfortunately, the Constitution did not give me the eyes to see who is culpable. Those eyes have been given to investigative authorities,” Murkomen said.

However, his remarks infuriated Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who called for Murkomen’s immediate resignation.

“You have the audacity to come before Parliament and say you don’t see and don’t know?”

“For the respect of this young man - you are not fit for that docket. Resign immediately,” Khalwale said, referencing Ojwang, who was 31 at the time of his death.

Ojwang, a digital activist, died in custody on June 8th after being arrested over post on X about DIG Eliud Lagat.

Police claimed he hit his head against a wall, but a postmortem found blunt-force trauma and neck compression injuries consistent with assault.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has strongly condemned the incident, calling it “tragic and unacceptable,” and urged investigative agencies to act swiftly to ensure justice is served.