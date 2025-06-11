IG KANJA apologizes over police claim that ALBERT OJWANG died after hitting his head on a cell wall - “I tender my apologies…”







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has publicly apologised for an earlier statement claiming that blogger Albert Ojwang succumbed to self-inflicted injuries while in police custody.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kanja admitted that the initial report - stating that Ojwang fatally injured himself by banging his head against a wall at Central Police Station - was inaccurate and regrettable.

“I tender my apologies on behalf of the National Police Service (NPS) over the previous report on Ojwang's cause of death,” Kanja said.

His apology followed the release of postmortem findings by Government Pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia, which contradicted the police narrative.

Midia confirmed that Ojwang suffered multiple external injuries, including blunt force trauma and signs of strangulation, indicating that he was assaulted by a third party.

Ojwang, 31, was arrested on June 7th in Homa Bay over a social media post implicating Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat in corruption.

He was transported over 400km to Nairobi and died the following day while in custody.

The apology comes amid national outrage and growing pressure on the police service.

President Ruto has condemned the conduct of officers involved, warning that any form of negligence or criminality must be punished.

“This tragic occurrence, at the hands of the police, is unacceptable,” Ruto said.

“When officers take a person into custody, they assume full responsibility for their safety.”