UDA MP endorses RAILA ODINGA as RUTO’s 2027 running mate - ‘We can’t be defeated with BABA on our side’







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - UDA MP, Musa Sirma, has stirred political waters by proposing ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as President William Ruto’s running mate for the 2027 General Elections.

The vocal Eldama Ravine MP made the remarks on Monday, June 2nd, during the launch of the Kapyemit last-mile electrification project in his constituency.

Sirma argued that a Ruto-Raila ticket would consolidate votes from Nyanza and the Rift Valley, two regions that hold significant sway in national elections.

He claimed that the political union would create an unstoppable force, drawing on the historical alliance between Ruto and Raila during the 2007 elections.

“What we are saying right now, if the people in Nyanza and Rift Valley join forces, the country will shake.”

“This is because in 2007, we won, but our votes were stolen.”

“Today, we are in the government, and we can't be defeated if we have Baba on our side," Sirma said.

Meanwhile, several ODM leaders have recently hinted at backing Ruto for re-election in 2027, coining the phrase “Kumi bila break” - a slogan suggesting Ruto should be allowed to serve his full two terms without interruption.

The phrase has been gaining traction at public rallies, signaling a potential shift in the ODM camp’s political calculus ahead of the next general election.