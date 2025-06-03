“Nigerians are complicated” – President RUTO aims a jibe at his ‘in-laws’ during a friend’s wedding in viral video (WATCH)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - President William Ruto was among the guests at a private wedding ceremony on Madaraka Day, June 2nd, where he playfully teased Nigerian guests for being “complicated” and intimidating his friend, the groom.

“Nigerians are very complicated people,” Ruto says, drawing laughter from the crowd.

He jokingly accused them of arm-twisting the groom into accepting extravagant gifts, adding,

“That’s why I made time to come. I wanted to see these Nigerians who have come to harass my friend.”

“I’m told you’ve been well-behaved since morning. I also asked if you’ve done the needful, and I’ve been briefed.”

“Consider yourselves lucky I wasn’t here earlier - you’d have been in serious trouble,” he added, keeping the tone light and friendly.

It’s worth noting that President Ruto’s own daughter is married to a Nigerian, giving his remarks a personal and playful undertone.

With this family connection, many saw his jabs not as criticism, but affectionate banter.

Watch the video below.