Court issues fresh orders on Governor NATEMBEYA case as it emerges that EACC has no evidence against the fierce RUTO critic despite raiding his residence







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A Nairobi court has granted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) an additional 16 days to gather evidence into corruption allegations against Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Zipporah Gichana issued the directive following an application by the EACC, which cited incomplete investigations and the need for more time to compile and submit key evidence.

The case was mentioned at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, weeks after Natembeya’s dramatic arrest and subsequent release on bond.

Despite the dramatic nature of his arrest on May 19th, lawyers representing the Governor criticized the commission for failing to present any substantial evidence so far.

“Despite the hullaballoo witnessed during the arrest, EACC is yet to provide the necessary evidence they intend to rely on,” said Ndegwa Njiru, one of Natembeya’s legal counsels.

The court granted the EACC until June 16th to complete the probe and file supporting documents for the charges, which include two counts of conflict of interest and one count of unlawful acquisition of public property.

During a homecoming event on May 27th, Governor Natembeya recounted how EACC officers failed to explain the reason for his arrest, instead forcefully bundling him into a vehicle without showing a warrant.

Natembeya was released on May 20th on a Ksh 1 million bond or Ksh500,000 cash bail and barred from accessing his office for 60 days pending further investigations.