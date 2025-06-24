





Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - The mother to 24-year-old Joe Austine Macharia broke down in tears after being denied the right to perform a postmortem on her late son, who was killed by a relative of a senior Government official in Thome Estate, Nairobi.

In a heart wrenching video shared online by a local activist, the grieving mother is seen sobbing uncontrollably outside the City Mortuary, where the postmortem was scheduled to take place.

However, the procedure was abruptly cancelled, with authorities citing vague “orders from above.”

Austine was reportedly shot in the head by a NIS officer during a confrontation at a petrol station in Thome, where he had gone to deliver liquor.

The officer is related to a senior Government official, with reports emerging that there is a possible cover-up.





Watch the video.

Uchungu Wa Mzazi!! Heartbreaking video of mother weeping after authorities refused to conduct postmortem for her son killed by senior Government official’s relative in Thome, citing orders from above pic.twitter.com/3ca8QrTKc8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST