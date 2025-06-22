AKOTHE’s sultry ‘bedroom’ PHOTO with her lover, NELLY OAKS, sparks wild reactions - Kenyans are ruthless! (LOOK)







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee, is once again the talk of social media after posting a bold photo with her on-and-off lover, Nelly Oaks.

In the picture, Akothee lounges on a king-size hotel bed in a daring outfit, while Nelly Oaks sits casually on a nearby couch.

The mother of five playfully asked fans to caption the moment - and the internet delivered.

Netizens have flooded the post with cheeky and hilarious captions and we have sampled a few below.