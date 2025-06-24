The moment a young man was abducted by 3 plain clothes men believed to be state operatives along TRM Drive as the public watched (VIDEOs)





Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Two videos have emerged showing the moment a young man was abducted by three unidentified individuals believed to be state operatives.

The incident occurred along TRM Drive, a busy area near Thika Road Mall, as stunned members of the public watched helplessly.

In the video, the victim is seen being accosted by the trio dressed in plain clothes.

An armed police officer in uniform can also been seen in the video watching closely.

Without showing any identification, the men try to bundle the middle-aged man into a white Mahindra pickup parked by the roadside.

Several people could be heard screaming in the background as the confrontation between the victim and his abductors ensued, but no one was able to intervene.

He was bundled into the vehicle and taken to an unknown destination.

Kenyans on social media are demanding answers from the authorities, calling on the Interior Ministry and the police service to clarify the identity of the abductors and provide information about the young man's safety.





This incident adds to a growing list of mysterious abductions carried out by security personnel without due process.

