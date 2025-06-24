Videos show the moment police officers raided the home of a young graphic artist in Rongai, forcing him to raise an alarm on social media







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A graphic artist based in Rongai raised an alarm after police officers raided his residence early in the morning, seeking to arrest him for a crime he was not aware of.

The artist, who is identified as Donald Matiri, shared a series of videos on his X account, showing the plain clothes police officers knocking at his door.

He refused to let them in and asked the officers to identify themselves, further demanding that they state the purpose of their visit.

In the videos, one of the officers is seen leaning on Matiri’s door, pleading with him to open.

“Tell me what you want so I may help you,” Matiri says to the officers.

“What's your name? Show your identification so the camera can record it. Display it properly so my camera can capture it. You're a public officer. What do you want?” Matiri adds.

After identifying himself only as "Collins", the officer proceeds to show his identity card to Matiri and then asks him to open the door.

“Fungua kwanza,” he says, to which Matiri flatly replies, “Hio haiwezekani.”

Matiri demands that the officers produce a court order, but they remain adamant.

Matiri recorded the videos and tagged various influential figures and activists, claiming his life was in danger.

It is not yet clear why the police are after Matiri and what he may have said or done to warrant an early morning raid.

Watch the videos.

The moment police officers raided the home of a young graphic artist in Rongai, forcing him to raise an alarm on social media pic.twitter.com/J8c9qmZRPq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

