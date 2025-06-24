Trending video from Nyamira Girls Cultural day - This student broke necks with her stunning outfit and fierce confidence







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A video from Nyamira Girls High School’s recent Cultural Day celebration has taken the internet by storm, and all eyes are on one student who stole the show with her jaw-dropping outfit and undeniable confidence.

In the viral clip, the student is seen confidently walking on a makeshift runway, dressed in a nice outfit.

Her poise, charisma, and fierce walk immediately drew attention, with fellow students erupting in cheers and applause.

Social media users were quick to shower praises on the young fashionista, with many dubbing her “a star in the making.”

Others were impressed not just by the outfit, but by how effortlessly she carried herself.

Watch the video.

Nyamira Girls Cultural day! This student broke necks with her stunning outfit and fierce confidence pic.twitter.com/uskwSBMYG8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST