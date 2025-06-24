RUTH K breaks down as she narrates how MULAMWAH sent her private videos to her father and other relatives on WhatsApp - This man is ruthless







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Popular content creator Ruth Kirui, widely known as Ruth K, has left Kenyans heartbroken after opening up about a painful betrayal at the hands of her ex-lover and fellow creator, Mulamwah.

In an emotionally-filled video that has since gone viral, Ruth K revealed that after their messy breakup, Mulamwah allegedly sent her private videos to her immediate family members, including her father, brothers, and sisters via WhatsApp, seemingly in an attempt to humiliate her.

“I had to send an apology to my dad on WhatsApp after I found out what Mulamwah had done,” she painfully recounted

“But my dad just blue-ticked me. He has never responded to the apology to date. I don’t even know what he thinks of me anymore,” Ruth said, breaking into tears.

The video, which has sparked outrage online, shows a visibly shaken Ruth trying to maintain composure as she details the emotional toll of the betrayal.

“I’m a parent… and I would never wish for my child to go through something like this,” she added.

Ruth also expressed how deeply her family had embraced Mulamwah during their relationship.

“They treated him like one of their own. That’s why it hurts so much. But I believe I will heal with time,” she said.

Ruth and Mulamwah were deemed the ultimate celebrity couple, but behind the scenes, their publicized relationship was marred by endless wrangles.

Watch the video.

