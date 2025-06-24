Future Model in the Making! Asumbi Girls student rocks figure-hugging dress and owns the runway like a pro (Trending VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A student from Asumbi Girls High School has taken social media by storm after a video of her confidently strutting down a makeshift runway went viral.

The young girl, dressed in a stylish outfit, wowed the crowd at a school talent event with her fierce walk, graceful poses, and undeniable stage presence.

Her fellow students were cheering wildly in the background as she walked on the runway.

Netizens have been quick to applaud her confidence and natural talent, with many saying she could easily thrive on the runways.

Watch the video.

Future Model in the Making! Asumbi Girls student rocks figure-hugging dress and owns the runway like a pro pic.twitter.com/hMjPNsx9SJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

