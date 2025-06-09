Trending! These ‘Kienyeji’ LADIES pulling hilarious poses during a photoshoot will make your day (VIDEO)

Monday, June 9, 2025 - A hilarious video of countryside ladies, popularly known as kienyeji, has gone viral, and it’s pure comedy gold!
The clip shows one woman striking cozy poses with a guy
believed to be her boyfriend, while another steals the show with her
over-the-top solo stunts that have netizens crying with laughter.
Though many thought it was filmed in Homa Bay, the video was
actually shot at the Namugongo Shrine in Uganda, a sacred site honoring the
Uganda Martyrs.
June marks their commemoration month, drawing pilgrims from
across Africa.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Alafu mtasema mnaonewa pic.twitter.com/ZGxKFIuwNW— The Chosen (@Thechoosen_01) June 6, 2025
0 Comments