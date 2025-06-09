OBINNA shares receipts to prove AMBER RAY showed up drunk during his music video shoot as fallout gets messy (WATCH)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - The drama between comedian Oga Obinna and socialite Amber Ray has just hit new levels and netizens are enjoying the tea.

It all started with Obinna revisiting their fallout on his show My Mistakes, claiming that Amber ghosted their music video shoot after agreeing to play his love interest in Kado.

“We had agreed on payment. On the day of the shoot, they arrived late and seemed slightly intoxicated. When filming began, she refused to let me dance with her,” Obinna said.

Amber Ray clapped back on Instagram, owning up to being late but denying she was drunk.

“Yes, I was late and I sincerely apologise. But the narrative that I was somewhere drinking carelessly is both unfair and false,” she wrote.

She also emphasized it wasn’t a paid gig, saying, “This was a favour… like the many times I’ve supported your shows without hesitation.”

Her husband Kennedy Rapudo stepped in, shading Obinna for airing dirty laundry online.

“This matter should have been resolved behind closed doors. You do not owe bloggers any explanation,” Rapudo said.

Rapudo admitted Amber was “high” but defended her professionalism.

“If you have any evidence, please show it, and I’ll apologise personally,” Rapudo added.

Well, Obinna took that seriously. Yesterday, he dropped the video receipts - and yeah, Amber Ray did appear a little too chill for a music shoot.

As the drama continues, fans are divided between Team Obinna and Team Amber, with many calling for the two to squash the beef offline.

