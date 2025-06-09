ROBI, the desperate LADY who recently sent a man Ksh250K to win his heart roasted badly over her comments on ALBERT OJWANG’S death (LOOK)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Robi, the Kenyan woman who recently went viral for sending a man Ksh250,000 to “spoil himself” in hopes of securing marriage, is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Following the controversial death of teacher and influencer, Albert Ojwang’, in a Nairobi police cell, Robi took to X (formerly Twitter) with a warning:

“Be careful when criticizing politicians. It’s not worth your family’s pain. You’ll never get justice.”

Her comment referenced reports that Ojwang’ was arrested for allegedly criticizing Deputy IG of Police, Eliud Lagat, before dying in custody.

But her cautionary post didn’t sit well among netizens.

One user clapped back: “At first I thought you were just love-dumb. Now I see you’re fully committed to the role.”

Unfazed, Robi replied, “Dumb with funds, don’t forget.”

“Good. Since you’re clearly not short on cash, maybe invest in a brain transplant. You’re overdue,” she was told.

Her remarks have sparked accusations that she’s part of a broader effort to silence Gen Z voices demanding accountability. Some now suspect she could be among influencers allegedly being used to spread fear online.

