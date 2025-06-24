Trending! Kenyan comedian hilariously trolls DP KINDIKI in viral ‘bedroom’ skit - Kenyans are ungovernable! (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has found himself trending online after his now-viral phrase “Mimi ni noma, mimi ni faya” became fodder for content creators.

The phrase, originally used by Kindiki to clap back at critics mocking his soft, high-pitched voice, has taken a life of its own - especially in a hilarious skit trending on social media.

In the video, a man tries to impress a visibly disappointed woman in bed by boasting, “Mimi ni noma, si noma, mimi ni faya,” only for the woman to storm off, hinting at unmet expectations.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some Kenyans laughing it off as clever satire, while others feel it’s a disrespectful jab at the DP.

Watch the video below

Kenyan comedian hilariously trolls DP KINDIKI in viral ‘bedroom’ skit - Kenyans are ungovernable! pic.twitter.com/r5LfvbBAod — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

