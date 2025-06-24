LADY sparks debate on why many women in their 30s are still single with viral post on X (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A lady has stirred up online debate after sharing her bold take on why many women in their 30s remain single.

According to her now-viral post, modern women aren’t just looking for men anymore; they’re on the hunt for unicorns.

“We’ve moved from searching for good men to expecting one man to be a therapist, best friend, passionate lover, financial rock, future dad of the year - and a mind reader - all while being devastatingly handsome and flawless,” she said.

She blames this shift on years of consuming TV shows and novels that idolize perfect male characters.





“We’re shocked - shocked! - to discover that actual humans come with flaws,” she added, poking fun at the unrealistic standards some women hold.

Interestingly, she claims men seem more grounded in reality, often willing to compromise and accept imperfections.

Meanwhile, women are walking around with “long spreadsheets” of must-haves, then wondering why they’re constantly disappointed.

Her post has sparked a flurry of reactions.

Some agree that expectations have become sky-high, while others argue that both men and women are navigating dating myths fueled by curated social media love stories and fairy-tale fantasies.



