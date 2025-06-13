This LADY was caught on camera snatching a phone during demos over ALBERT OJWANG’s death in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Friday, June 13, 2025 - This lady has sparked outrage online after she was caught on camera snatching a phone from a protestor during yesterday’s demonstrations in Nairobi CBD.

The protests were organized by Kenyan youth demanding justice for blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay last week over a social media post accusing Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat of corruption.

He later died at the Nairobi Central Police Station after being tortured.

While the protests were largely peaceful, the viral video of the unidentified woman stealing a phone has stunned netizens and drawn widespread condemnation.

Watch the video below.

Alikua Kazi!! LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/QdR27Rmk3Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST