This LADY was caught on camera snatching a phone during demos over ALBERT OJWANG’s death in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)

Friday, June 13, 2025 - This lady has sparked outrage online after she was caught on camera snatching a phone from a protestor during yesterday’s demonstrations in Nairobi CBD.
The protests were organized by Kenyan youth demanding
justice for blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under
suspicious circumstances.
Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay last week over a social
media post accusing Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat of
corruption.
He later died at the Nairobi Central Police Station after
being tortured.
While the protests were largely peaceful, the viral video of
the unidentified woman stealing a phone has stunned netizens and drawn
widespread condemnation.
Alikua Kazi!! LADY captured on camera stealing a phone from a protester in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/QdR27Rmk3Y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2025
