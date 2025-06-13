MP PETER SALASYA melts hearts as he introduces his adorable 4-month old son - “Huyu hata DNA sitaki” (VIDEO)







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya has warmed the hearts of Kenyans after sharing a sweet video introducing his four-month-old baby boy to the world.

Known for his humour and fiery personality, Salasya couldn’t hide his excitement as he proudly gushed over his son, whom he described as his spitting image.

In the light-hearted video, the youthful legislator playfully joked that the baby’s resemblance to him is so strong, a DNA test isn’t even necessary.

“Huyu hata DNA sitaki,” he said, referring to the baby’s features, especially his nose, as being unmistakably Luhya.



Sharing more personal details, Salasya revealed that he met the child’s mother during the recent Gen Z protests.

"Mapua ya huyu mtoto ni ya Waluhya… Inafaa sasa mama ya mtoto amlete home wamunyoe nywele as per the culture… Ni mweupe kama mimi huyu… Nimekubali, he’s turning four months." His caption read in part.

Netizens responded with a flood of congratulatory messages, celebrating the new dad and applauding him for embracing fatherhood so openly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST