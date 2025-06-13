SAD! Jacaranda Gardens Estate in mourning after drunk uncle throws 5-year-old niece from balcony - She was full of life (PHOTOs)





Friday, June 13, 2025 - Residents of Jacaranda Gardens Estate in Nairobi are in mourning following the tragic death of five-year-old Amanda Mutheu, who was allegedly thrown off a balcony by her uncle on Thursday night.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the suspect, believed to be intoxicated, stormed into the home where Mutheu was with her nanny.

After creating a scene, he reportedly overpowered the nanny and forcefully took the child.

Alarmed, the nanny ran outside screaming for help.

Before neighbours and estate security could intervene, the man allegedly hurled the child from the balcony.





Responders subdued the suspect and called the police.

However, enraged residents attacked the man before officers from Kahawa West Police Station rescued him and took him into custody.

In a video circulating online, the suspect denied harming Mutheu, claiming he had thrown a doll, not the child.

“I love Mutheu. I didn’t throw her. It was a doll, check the CCTV footage,” he claimed.

Both the suspect and the child were taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. Mutheu was admitted to the ICU but was pronounced dead minutes later.

Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Emmanuel Rono assured residents that justice would prevail.

“We want to assure the public and the family that justice will be done,” he said.

Below are photos of the adorable girl.