This is how much Kenyans will pay for U.S citizenship in DONALD TRUMP’s new controversial plan







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Kenyans seeking a shortcut to U.S citizenship may now have a controversial pathway, if they can afford it.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled the “Trump Card,” a proposed citizenship program priced at a staggering $5 million (approx. KSh647 million).

The announcement, made last Wednesday, has sparked global attention.

Trump claimed that over 15,000 people had already signed up to join the waiting list within 24 hours of launching the site.

“More than fifteen thousand have signed up and joined the Waiting List since we opened the site last night," Trump announced on Wednesday.

He described the initiative as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to live in “the greatest country, with the largest economy in the world” while also “helping balance the budget and strengthen America.”

"The opportunity to live in the Greatest Country, with the largest Economy in the World, is here. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“The waiting list is now open." Trump's statement went on.

Applicants are required to submit personal details, indicate whether they are applying as individuals or businesses, and choose their region - Africa included.

However, immigration experts have raised concerns, noting that the Trump Card vastly exceeds the cost and requirements of traditional U.S. investment visas such as the EB-5, which starts at $800,000 and mandates job creation.

This comes amid the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrants across the U.S.

According to stats, approximately 30,000 undocumented Kenyans live in the country and over 1,200 have removal orders pending.