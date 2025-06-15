Father’s Day post from Kenya police backfires as Kenyans mourn blogger, ALBERT OJWANG, who died in custody - ‘You are making children fatherless”







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Early Sunday morning, the National Police Service (NPS) marked Father’s Day with a brief social media post celebrating fathers.

But what was meant to be a feel-good message quickly spiraled into controversy. Kenyans took to the comment section not with warm wishes, but with anger and grief over the recent death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody at Central Police Station.

Ojwang, a young father to an infant son and the only child of his now-heartbroken father, was tortured and strangled in police custody just days before the holiday.

Within the hour, the post transformed into a solemn tribute to Albert, with Kenyans condemning what they called a miscarriage of justice.

The incident laid bare the deep mistrust between civilians and police, captured starkly by one X user who remarked that even officers’ children now feel ashamed of their parents’ profession.

