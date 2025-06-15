KDF mourns two Air Force pilots killed in Kwale training flight crash shortly after takeoff from Mombasa (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has confirmed the deaths of two Kenya Air Force pilots following a tragic air crash on Saturday, June 14th, in Kwale County.

The accident involved a Grob 120A aircraft, which encountered an emergency during a routine training flight.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, KDF said the aircraft went down near Mwakijembe Primary School in Mafundani village, Ndavaya area, shortly after takeoff from Mombasa.

The plane departed at 11:39 a.m. and disappeared from radar around Diani before crashing at approximately 12:06 p.m - just 27 minutes into the flight.

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of both pilots in the crash,” the statement read.

“The Kenya Air Force has constituted and dispatched investigation teams to establish the cause of the air crash.”

“May the Almighty Lord rest the souls of the departed heroes in peace and grant their families fortitude at this time of deep sorrow.”

County Commissioner Stephen Orinde also confirmed the incident, stating that recovery efforts are underway.

The identities of the two pilots remain undisclosed as investigations continue into the cause of the mid-air emergency.