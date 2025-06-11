Thieves break into a Court of Appeal judge’s residence in an upscale estate and steal a laptop containing judgments

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Police have launched an intensive manhunt following a daring burglary at the residence of Court of Appeal Judge Justice Agnes Murgor in Kilifi County, where thieves made away with a laptop containing sensitive court judgments and proceedings, as well as an iPhone.
Confirming the incident, Kilifi South Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, Leonard Kurgat, stated that the
break-in occurred on Monday at Shariani Kuruwitu, an upscale neighbourhood
where the judge resides.
The matter was reported to Mtwapa Police Station by
the judge’s bodyguard.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the intruders gained
entry by forcibly disabling the locks on a sliding door.
Once inside, they ransacked the residence, accessing the
master bedroom and making away with the laptop and iPhone.
The burglars are also believed to have broken into a second
house within the same neighbourhood, where they allegedly stole a pair of
binoculars and consumed several packets of milk.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about security
lapses in high-end residential areas, especially those housing senior public
officials.
Three private security guards who were on duty during the
time of the incident have since been arrested for questioning to aid
in the ongoing investigation.
