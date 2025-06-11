Thieves break into a Court of Appeal judge’s residence in an upscale estate and steal a laptop containing judgments







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Police have launched an intensive manhunt following a daring burglary at the residence of Court of Appeal Judge Justice Agnes Murgor in Kilifi County, where thieves made away with a laptop containing sensitive court judgments and proceedings, as well as an iPhone.

Confirming the incident, Kilifi South Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, Leonard Kurgat, stated that the break-in occurred on Monday at Shariani Kuruwitu, an upscale neighbourhood where the judge resides.

The matter was reported to Mtwapa Police Station by the judge’s bodyguard.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the intruders gained entry by forcibly disabling the locks on a sliding door.

Once inside, they ransacked the residence, accessing the master bedroom and making away with the laptop and iPhone.

The burglars are also believed to have broken into a second house within the same neighbourhood, where they allegedly stole a pair of binoculars and consumed several packets of milk.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about security lapses in high-end residential areas, especially those housing senior public officials.

Three private security guards who were on duty during the time of the incident have since been arrested for questioning to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST