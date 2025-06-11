Watch the moment a daring man wielding a panga charged at the police in Nakuru during demos (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A dramatic standoff unfolded in Nakuru’s London Estate after a man was captured on camera fearlessly charging at police officers while armed with a panga during a protest.

In the now-viral video, the unidentified man is seen dragging the machete on the ground, taunting the officers and shouting defiantly as tensions ran high.

The confrontation occurred during a clash between security forces and local demonstrators after cops shot dead a man in the area.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers fired a teargas canister towards the man.

Despite the crowd control measure, the man continued advancing toward the police line, shouting “Endeni huko” (“Get away from here”), undeterred by the gas or the threat of force.

The incident has since sparked heated debate online, with many Kenyans expressing concern over the growing strain between citizens and law enforcement.

While some praised the man’s bravery, others condemned the act as reckless and dangerous, highlighting the need for calm and accountability on both sides.

Watch the video.

Watch the moment a daring man wielding a panga charged at the police in Nakuru during demos pic.twitter.com/esSBGVKNKK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025

