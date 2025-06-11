A rogue police officer kicks a moving boda boda carrying passengers during Nakuru demos, causing a serious crash (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A disturbing video has emerged showing a police officer in Nakuru kicking a moving boda boda carrying two female passengers, causing a serious accident that has drawn outrage on social media.

The incident occurred during demonstrations in Nakuru’s London Estate, where protesters engaged anti-riot police in running battles throughout the day.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the motorbike approaching a police line as tear gas fills the air.

Without any visible provocation, one of the officers suddenly moves forward and kicks the moving motorcycle.

The rider instantly loses control, and the boda boda veers off the road before crashing violently.

In the footage, the two female passengers are seen scrambling to their feet, clearly shaken.

However, the male rider remains motionless on the ground, appearing to be seriously injured.

The officers at the scene continue to fire tear gas canisters and appear unmoved as the victims writhe in pain.

The incident has sparked condemnation from Kenyans online, with many calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved.

Look at what Kiganjo D (minus) idiots did to a bodaboda rider in London Nakuru pic.twitter.com/XfmBByZ3Hn — The Government Critic 🇰🇪 (@magwaz3) June 10, 2025

