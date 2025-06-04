“They were speeding recklessly” - The driver of the truck that collided with a police vehicle and killed 2 officers on the spot speaks (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - The driver of the ill-fated truck involved in the tragic collision with a police vehicle at the Matisi-Webuye Bridge has spoken out, shedding light on what led to the deadly accident that claimed the lives of two police officers on the spot.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the crash, the visibly shaken driver claimed that the police vehicle was speeding recklessly moments before the collision occurred.

The father of seven said he escaped death by a whisker and thanked God for saving his life.

“I am just lucky to be alive. I thank God for giving me a second chance,” he emotionally said.

The crash, which occurred along the busy Kisumu-Nairobi Highway, left the police vehicle badly damaged.

The accident has sparked public debate over reckless driving involving official vehicles, with many calling for greater accountability, even among law enforcement.

Watch the video.

“They were speeding recklessly” - The driver of the truck that collided with a police vehicle and killed 2 officers on the spot speaks pic.twitter.com/0g17t0np5R — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 4, 2025