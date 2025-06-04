Governor MBARIRE meets DP KINDIKI days after accusing some UDA operatives of plotting to betray her

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and County Assembly Majority Leader, Peter Muriithi, amid growing tensions within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA)
"Our dialogue with county leaders aims to harmonize
development priorities and support agricultural livelihoods.”
“Embu is a key player in national production chains,"
said Kindiki in a statement.
However, the meeting came against a backdrop of political
unrest in Embu.
Governor Mbarire, the UDA national chairperson, has accused
unnamed party operatives of sidelining her through secretive meetings in the
county.
"Some Nairobi-based leaders are holding night meetings
in Embu without involving me or other elected officials," she declared
during Madaraka Day celebrations.
"If there’s anyone who has suffered for supporting this
government, it’s me.”
“We traversed every part of Embu asking people to vote for
the government, now you come from Nairobi to fight us?" she posed.
Mbarire, visibly angry, warned that continued political
sabotage will not go unanswered.
"I dare you to come back to Embu again. We will face
each other man-to-man," she said.
Mbarire had skipped Kindiki’s earlier visit to Embu, with
her aides claiming she was left out of the itinerary.
Sources intimate that tensions between Mbarire and the DP
stem from a January incident where Kindiki publicly questioned her leadership
after President Ruto was heckled in Embu.
"I spoke to my sister, the governor of Embu, not as
Deputy President but as a fellow leader," Kindiki said then.
"You’re the national chairperson of UDA, a UDA
governor.”
“The president comes to your county and is heckled, what
justification is there to keep you in that role?"
