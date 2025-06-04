Police officers deployed to provide security during Madaraka Day celebrations decry over missing allowances







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Several Kenya Police officers deployed to Homa Bay for the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations are decrying what they describe as blatant underpayment and unfair treatment in comparison to their counterparts from other uniformed services.

The officers, who were mobilized as early as May 28th to prepare for the national event held on June 1st, allege that despite days of rigorous parade drills, logistical support, and ceremonial duties, they received a flat and unexplained cash payout far below the standard Government rates for such assignments.

They claim that unlike their peers from other agencies, who reportedly walked away with significantly higher allowances, they were handed meagre sums with no official breakdown or documentation.

Many now feel shortchanged and demoralized, saying the issue has exposed deep-seated inequalities in how different services are treated during high-profile state functions.

"Hello. Please hide my ID. Please raise the issue of Kenya police officers who parade at Homabay for Madaraka Day celebration from 28th May to 1st June. Their allowances have been stolen, and they were only given 10K cash from a night out of Ksh 4,300 per day for 32 days. Their colleagues from other services have been paid fair dues between 25K-35K."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi