There is no honour among thieves! How GAUCHO pocketed millions from SAKAJA and fled to Mombasa after goons threatened him for shortchanging them







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - It is now emerging that Calvince Okoth, famously known, “Gaucho,” allegedly pocketed millions of shillings from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja meant for goons, and then fled to Mombasa after things went south.

According to sources, Gaucho was given Ksh 2 million by Sakaja to pay goons who had been mobilized to disrupt peaceful protests in Nairobi's CBD on Tuesday.

Out of Ksh 2 million, Gaucho handed only Ksh 100,000 to Swaleh, an infamous city goon, to mobilize his fellow goons and pocketed Ksh 1.9 Million.

When word reached the goons that Sakaja had disbursed Ksh 2 million, they formed a WhatsApp group and plotted revenge, baying for Gaucho’s blood.

Fearing for his life, Gaucho reportedly fled the city and is hiding in Mombasa.

The ruthless goons have now turned on Swaleh, accusing him of accepting “pocket change” while the bulk of the money vanished.

