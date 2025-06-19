SAMIDOH fires back at critic questioning his police role amid rising tensions over police brutality - ‘I qualified’







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Mugithi sensation and police officer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has told off a fan who questioned his decision to remain in the National Police Service (NPS) amid allegations of police brutality.

The exchange began when Samidoh responded to fellow singer, Ngaruiya’s post, which had drawn criticism over comments on the fatal shooting of hawker Boniface Kariuki during anti-Government protests in Nairobi.

A fan seized the moment to question Samidoh’s police affiliation, asking, “Why become a cop amid police brutality?”

Samidoh fired back, “I qualified. Ran 10 km. Wanna join?”

The witty response earned him praise from supporters defending his dual role as a performer and officer.

Despite his police position, Samidoh has subtly expressed sympathy for victims of extrajudicial killings.

Following the death of influencer Albert Ojwang in police custody, he posted a photo beside a George Floyd portrait.

This was widely interpreted as a veiled critique of the Kenyan police amid mounting public outrage.

George Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked global protests after a video showed a police officer kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently urged Samidoh to quit the force and focus on his music, after he was recently transferred to a bandit ridden region.

Speaking during a media interview, Gachagua alleged that Samidoh, who was recently moved to the volatile Baragoi region, was being punished for his popularity and political influence.

“He earns Ksh40,000 as a police officer, yet makes over Ksh400,000 every weekend through music.”

“Why stay in a job that doesn’t value your worth?” Gachagua posed.

The former DP revealed he advised the artist to quit the police service and pursue his music career full-time.

“After that transfer, I called him and told him to go to the US. His talent is bigger than the police job,” he said, adding he plans to meet Samidoh in Seattle during the artist’s U.S tour.

