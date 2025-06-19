PHILIP OKETCH, the KU student shot in the neck during protests in Nairobi CBD had worked with CHARLENE RUTO (PHOTO)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Philip Oketch, a Kenyatta University student who was shot in the neck during Tuesday’s anti-police brutality protests in Nairobi, had previously worked with President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, in youth-focused initiatives across the country.

A poster circulating online also links Oketch to Ruto’s political events, suggesting his past support for the president.

One image shows him welcoming the Head of State to Homa Bay.

However, following the shooting, Oketch has turned sharply critical of the president, accusing him of failing to control police brutality.

"Allow me to begin by sending a warning to the so-called Commander in Chief, the president of the Republic of Kenya, 'Wantam' William Ruto," Oketch said in a viral video.

“We are tired as young people. This country does not belong to one man. It belongs to our forefathers, the generations to come, and us - the youth.”

WAKENYA wakisema Fanya hivi you must adhere to that, Philip Oketch Kenyatta University Student Leader had to come from Ward to address the Nation,,



pic.twitter.com/cHN9lsVRtB — Kaslim (@TheKaslim) June 19, 2025

Oketch has expressed intentions to vie for political office in 2027.

