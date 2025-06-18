The rogue cop captured on a viral video shooting a hawker at close range in Nairobi CBD confessed he has a mental disorder in a social media post (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Kenyans have been left shocked after it emerged that the police officer caught on camera fatally shooting a hawker at close range in Nairobi’s CBD had previously confessed to battling a mental disorder in a chilling social media post.

The officer, who is identified as Klinzy M Barasa, wrote in the post, “Before you crush on me, just know I have mental disorder”.

The revelation has raised serious concerns about the psychological vetting and wellness support provided to officers within the National Police Service.

