Nairobi bachelors open up on opting for mama fua services over settling down - ‘Some do more than cleaning’ (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - There’s a growing trend in urban Kenya, especially Nairobi, where bachelors are opting for mama fua services over settling down.
But this isn’t your usual cleaning crew. A new wave of
young, stylish, and attractive women are redefining the role, offering laundry
and cleaning services with a fashionable twist.
Unlike traditional mama fuas, these ladies come
dressed to impress, turning house chores into a statement.
On X (formerly Twitter), users joke about “premium cleaning
packages,” suggesting some services may extend beyond scrubbing floors.
Some men are admitting the lines can get blurry, disclosing
that some mama
fuas end up developing feelings - and get upset if they show up to
clean and find another woman in the house.
Several men have been narrating their experiences with this
new breed of mama fuas and below are
some of the videos.
June 13, 2025
😂adi wanapika breakfast buana pic.twitter.com/LBpI4CkMfZ— Lupellah Johnson (@JogooRangi) June 13, 2025
Kubali wenye hukasirika wakikupata na dem kejani pic.twitter.com/zJzHtqOMX4— Lupellah Johnson (@JogooRangi) June 13, 2025
Huko thika road wako na mambo 😂pic.twitter.com/WixU3RV0Ew— Lupellah Johnson (@JogooRangi) June 13, 2025
