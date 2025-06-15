Nairobi bachelors open up on opting for mama fua services over settling down - ‘Some do more than cleaning’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - There’s a growing trend in urban Kenya, especially Nairobi, where bachelors are opting for mama fua services over settling down.

But this isn’t your usual cleaning crew. A new wave of young, stylish, and attractive women are redefining the role, offering laundry and cleaning services with a fashionable twist.

Unlike traditional mama fuas, these ladies come dressed to impress, turning house chores into a statement.

On X (formerly Twitter), users joke about “premium cleaning packages,” suggesting some services may extend beyond scrubbing floors.

Some men are admitting the lines can get blurry, disclosing that some mama fuas end up developing feelings - and get upset if they show up to clean and find another woman in the house.

Several men have been narrating their experiences with this new breed of mama fuas and below are some of the videos.

