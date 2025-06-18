EXPOSED!! Identity of notorious goons’ commander in Nairobi CBD unmasked - He is called “Commander One” and is feared for ruthlessness (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - The identity of one of the key figures allegedly commanding goons wreaking havoc during peaceful protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District has finally been unmasked.

The man, known as Francis Obwora alias “Commander One”, is said to have been at the forefront of orchestrating violence, looting, and intimidation under the guise of counter-protest operations.

He was captured on video issuing threats to peaceful protesters while in the company of his fellow goons as they marched to the Nairobi Central Business District.

It is believed that he was hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to organize goons from Kawangware on Tuesday, when hundreds of youths turned up in the CBD to protest against the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang.

The goons attacked protesters under police protection.

The Man commanding goons Jana is Francis Obwora... Lives in Kawangware... He's from Busia county,



Butula sub county, Masiebi village. Hood name is commander one



You can hear it from the background akiitwa.



Sad that he's a family man with a SON!



See photos of the ruthless goon leader.





