EXPOSED!! Identity of notorious goons’ commander in Nairobi CBD unmasked - He is called “Commander One” and is feared for ruthlessness (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - The identity of one of the key figures allegedly commanding goons wreaking havoc during peaceful protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District has finally been unmasked.
The man, known as Francis Obwora alias “Commander
One”, is said to
have been at the forefront of orchestrating violence, looting, and intimidation
under the guise of counter-protest operations.
He was captured on video issuing threats to peaceful
protesters while in the company of his fellow goons as they marched to the
Nairobi Central Business District.
It is believed that he was hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson
Sakaja to organize goons from Kawangware on Tuesday, when hundreds of youths
turned up in the CBD to protest against the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang.
The goons attacked protesters under police protection.
The Man commanding goons Jana is Francis Obwora... Lives in Kawangware... He's from Busia county,— Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) June 18, 2025
Butula sub county, Masiebi village. Hood name is commander one
You can hear it from the background akiitwa.
Sad that he's a family man with a SON!
0722717692 pic.twitter.com/iGVDFkhZmu
See photos of the ruthless goon leader.
