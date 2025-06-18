VIDEO of the trigger-happy police officer who shot a hawker at close range in Nairobi CBD smoking bhang emerges as Netizens unmask his identity (More PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing the rogue police officer who shot a hawker at close range during protests in Nairobi CBD on Tuesday smoking bhang.

The officer, already under fire for shooting the unarmed hawker in broad daylight, is seen in the video casually smoking a joint and confessing that he is an addict.

Trigger-happy police officer, KLINZY M BARASA, who shot a hawker at close range in Nairobi CBD smoking bhang pic.twitter.com/Airztu06PJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2025

The video, which was recorded prior to the shooting incident and posted on his social media pages, raises serious questions about the officer’s fitness for duty and the state of discipline within the National Police Service.

The officer’s identity has also been unmasked by hawk-eyed netizens.

His name is Klinzy M Barasa and he has been active on Tiktok.

The National Police Service confirmed his arrest, shortly after the video of the brutal shooting went viral.





The Kenyan DAILY POST