Court drama as woman demands Ksh6M from RUTO’s Cabinet Secretary over child support - See Details!







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A popular Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto's Government is embroiled in a child support legal battle with his estranged partner.

The woman identified in court documents as F.M, filed a case seeking over Ksh.6 million in reimbursements for expenses she claims to have solely covered since the birth of their child in August 2023.

The case, now before the Milimani Magistrate’s Court, follows a short-lived romantic relationship between the two.

Paternity was confirmed in December 2024 through a DNA test, which F.M says she personally financed at a cost of Ksh.30,920.

In her counterclaim, F.M itemizes expenses amounting to Ksh.6,066,680, incurred both locally and in Dubai, covering the child’s housing, nutrition, healthcare, clothing, and transport.

She accuses the Cabinet Secretary - referred to in court papers as the “Claimed Subject (CS)” - of failing to support the child despite confirmed paternity.

As part of ongoing negotiations, the CS offered to pay full medical insurance and half of the education costs starting from nursery school.

However, he insists the child must attend a Kenyan public school from age 12 and ruled out paying for international or private secondary education.

He also offered to contribute a third of the housing costs - calculated strictly using Kenyan rates - and firmly opposed a name change for the child, suggesting such a decision should be left until adulthood.

His legal team has since requested that all communication from F.M go through lawyers, given the sensitive nature of the case and pending court processes.