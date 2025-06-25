PHOTO of President RUTO making a phone call during burial of Governor MUNGARO’s father in Kilifi amid Gen Z protests sparks reactions (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - A photo of President William Ruto making a phone call during the burial of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s father has gone viral online.

The moment, captured during the live-streamed ceremony, coincided with the June 25th Gen Z protests unfolding in Nairobi’s CBD and several counties.

Despite police barricading key roads, protestors found their way into the city center, continuing nationwide demonstrations.

The photo has sparked widespread speculation, with many Kenyans wondering about the urgency of the call and whether it was linked to the unfolding protests that have gripped the nation’s attention.

See the photo below and some reactions.