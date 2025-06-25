On the frontline! VIDEO of fearless youths insulting police officers as they lead protesters to State House







Wednesday, June 24, 2025 - A jaw-dropping video has surfaced showing a group of fearless and defiant youths on the frontline of the anti-Government protests, boldly insulting police officers and leading crowds toward State House.

In the video, the daring youths can be heard shouting unprintable insults at heavily armed officers, daring them to stop the march as they move forward with the energy of a movement that refuses to be silenced.

Chanting revolutionary slogans, the youths were undeterred by the heavy police presence and looming threats of tear gas and live bullets.

The clip has sparked intense conversation online, with some hailing the youths as the face of a fearless generation, while others worry that the growing tension could spiral out of control.

“These youths are not afraid anymore - not of tear gas, bullets, or threats,” one user posted on X.

“This is bravery… or madness, depending on who you ask,” another wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST